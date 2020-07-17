Previous
Local Artist by pcoulson
Photo 805

Local Artist

Captured this candid shot of a local artist taking photographs and making sketches of the crab fishermen off loading their catch, she was giving and receiving lots of light hearted abuse hence this shot.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

