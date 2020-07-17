Sign up
Photo 805
Local Artist
Captured this candid shot of a local artist taking photographs and making sketches of the crab fishermen off loading their catch, she was giving and receiving lots of light hearted abuse hence this shot.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
17th July 2020 11:51am
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
candid
,
artist
