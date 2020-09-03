Previous
Kent Cobs by pcoulson
Photo 853

Kent Cobs

A macro shot of cobnuts
cobnut is a type of hazelnut traditionally grown in Kent, my wife gets them posted up from Roughway farm in Kent each year they have a very short season.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013
