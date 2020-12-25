Previous
Christmas Morning by pcoulson
Christmas Morning

Strange Christmas this year we could only visit our daughters home for one day due to the covid restrictions for Tier 3 so went to see our grandson open his presents and have Christmas lunch together.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Peter

