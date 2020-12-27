Previous
HDR Garden Flowers by pcoulson
HDR Garden Flowers

We still have colour in our garden had a go at HDR on these yellow flowers.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Peter

Lesley ace
Well done. They are lovely. We have some primulas coming into bloom, which is lovely to see.
December 28th, 2020  
