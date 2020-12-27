Sign up
Photo 964
HDR Garden Flowers
We still have colour in our garden had a go at HDR on these yellow flowers.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2624
photos
86
followers
14
following
264% complete
6
1
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
27th December 2020 12:50pm
flowers
hdr
Lesley
ace
Well done. They are lovely. We have some primulas coming into bloom, which is lovely to see.
December 28th, 2020
