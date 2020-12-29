Sign up
Photo 966
First Snow
View from my back garden this morning we got a light dusting of snow overnight.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2626
photos
86
followers
14
following
264% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th December 2020 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
landscape
Yolanda
Lovely
December 29th, 2020
