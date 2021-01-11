Sign up
Photo 979
Cliffe Hill School
Through the mist a view of Cliffe Hill School framed by trees and drystone wall my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Framed"
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
5
Comments
1
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
11th January 2021 12:39pm
landscape
,
framed
,
52wc-2021-w2
Lesley
ace
Well done? I like the mossy wall.
January 11th, 2021
