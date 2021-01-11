Previous
Cliffe Hill School
Photo 979

Cliffe Hill School

Through the mist a view of Cliffe Hill School framed by trees and drystone wall my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Framed"
11th January 2021

Peter

Peter
Lesley
Well done? I like the mossy wall.
January 11th, 2021  
