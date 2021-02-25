Previous
Lockdown Project by pcoulson
Photo 1024

Lockdown Project

Ready to start another lockdown project a 1/12 scale racing motorcycle, first job paint all the plastic parts the correct colour, there are 25 different colours and lots of them very small and fiddly.
25th February 2021

Peter

@pcoulson
@pcoulson
