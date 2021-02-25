Sign up
Lockdown Project
Ready to start another lockdown project a 1/12 scale racing motorcycle, first job paint all the plastic parts the correct colour, there are 25 different colours and lots of them very small and fiddly.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
1024
Tags
plastic
,
motorcycle
,
kit
