Made by Granddad

Another entry in this weeks Challenge 52 "something old"

Items made by my wifes grandad over one hundred years ago, he worked all his life for the same engineering company, the candlesticks were made in 1911 as an apprentices test piece, the momoplane was made around 1917 possibly as the company was at that time making Sopwith Camel fighters for the WW1.