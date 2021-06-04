Previous
Next
COVID Testing Centre by pcoulson
Photo 1123

COVID Testing Centre

My local walk in COVID test centre in a car park in Brighouse, my son, daughter-in-law and grandson are currently confined to their home for ten days after testing positive to the Indian variant of covid this week,
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise