Previous
Next
Photo 1140
Quiet Time
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 produce an image giving the sense of quiet, our two grandson's playing Nintendo switch together yesterday not a word spoken, just linked by wifi.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2801
photos
98
followers
14
following
312% complete
View this month »
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
20th June 2021 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quiet
,
grandsons
,
nintendo switch
,
52wc-2021-w25
Heather
Yes, quiet and focus. Nice domestic scene.
June 21st, 2021
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you for your comment Heather, they had some quiet time in the playroom before being allowed out to play in the garden, now that did get noisy:)
June 21st, 2021
