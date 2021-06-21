Previous
Next
Quiet Time by pcoulson
Photo 1140

Quiet Time

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 produce an image giving the sense of quiet, our two grandson's playing Nintendo switch together yesterday not a word spoken, just linked by wifi.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather
Yes, quiet and focus. Nice domestic scene.
June 21st, 2021  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you for your comment Heather, they had some quiet time in the playroom before being allowed out to play in the garden, now that did get noisy:)
June 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise