Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1402
Available Information
Another entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge extraordinary story from something ordinary, showing the extraordinary amount of information available on the back of any ordinary type of digital camera today
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3068
photos
93
followers
15
following
384% complete
View this month »
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
11th March 2022 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
52wc-2022-w10
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close