Easter Chocolate by pcoulson
Easter Chocolate

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Chocolate"
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lou Ann ace
A lovely pinwheel design. Those bunnies look so good. I always have a hard time deciding where to start eating a bunny. The ears? 😊
March 15th, 2022  
