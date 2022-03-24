Sign up
Photo 1415
F22 Raptor RC
I was at our club model flying field today with my F22 Raptor radio controlled model aircraft, my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge something you have made
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
0
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3081
photos
92
followers
15
following
387% complete
View this month »
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th March 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raptor
,
rc
,
f22
,
model aircraft
