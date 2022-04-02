Sign up
Photo 1424
Grandchildren
Our grand children 8 and 5 years old visited today and took over granddads chair
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
4
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3090
photos
93
followers
15
following
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
2nd April 2022 9:58am
portrait
,
grandchildren
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, they are wonderful, Peter. Such a lovely portrait.
April 3rd, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What a wonderful shot! Better frame this one!
April 3rd, 2022
Caterina
ace
So beautiful! Fav
April 3rd, 2022
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous eyes!!!
April 3rd, 2022
