Photo 1449
Classic Motorcycle
I noticed this Honda CB250RS Cafe Racer motorcycle parked off the main road in Brighouse today, I would guess its circa 1980 and is in immaculate condition.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
27th April 2022 2:10pm
Exif
Tags
motorcycle
honda
cb250rs
