Classic Motorcycle by pcoulson
Photo 1449

Classic Motorcycle

I noticed this Honda CB250RS Cafe Racer motorcycle parked off the main road in Brighouse today, I would guess its circa 1980 and is in immaculate condition.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Peter

pcoulson
