Photo 1473
Red and White
Another shot of a Tulip in our garden this one taken for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Bokeh"
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
21st May 2022 1:15pm
Tags
bokeh
,
tulip
,
52wc-2022-w21
