Autumnal Poppies by pcoulson
Photo 1581

Autumnal Poppies

Another entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Seasons" Autumn for me showing the dry remains of poppies and a foxglove in our garden.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and great colours.
September 7th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Beautiful nature
September 7th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
This is gorgeous in a different way than pictures of full-bloom poppies! I pulled off those little round "rosettes" on top, and i want to incorporate them into some sort of art piece; they're fairly sturdy!
September 7th, 2022  
