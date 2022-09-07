Sign up
Photo 1581
Autumnal Poppies
Another entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Seasons" Autumn for me showing the dry remains of poppies and a foxglove in our garden.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
4
0
Tags
autumn
,
poppy
,
foxglove
,
52wc-2022-w36
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and great colours.
September 7th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Beautiful nature
September 7th, 2022
Louise & Ken
This is gorgeous in a different way than pictures of full-bloom poppies! I pulled off those little round "rosettes" on top, and i want to incorporate them into some sort of art piece; they're fairly sturdy!
September 7th, 2022
