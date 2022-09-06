Sign up
Photo 1580
Birthday Present
Our Grandson Ethan opening his birthday presents with his best friend after school,10 today where have the years gone
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
birthday
grandson
Heather
A sweet capture! I remember turning 10, way back when. It was especially significant because it was a two-digit birthday. Happy Birthday to Ethan!
September 6th, 2022
