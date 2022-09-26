Sign up
Photo 1600
I've have shrunk
Fun shot of me in Lincoln Castle grounds Monday
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3272
photos
93
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
26th September 2022 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
castle
,
lincoln
Diana
ace
Great fun shot in that huge chair, love the background.
September 28th, 2022
