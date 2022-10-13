Previous
Imperfect Leaves by pcoulson
Imperfect Leaves

Another entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Imperfections" using my Nifty Fifty lens
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
But beautiful colour!!
October 13th, 2022  
Nova ace
Lovely colour and dof Peter. :D
October 13th, 2022  
