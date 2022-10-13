Sign up
Photo 1617
Imperfect Leaves
Another entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Imperfections" using my Nifty Fifty lens
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3288
photos
93
followers
16
following
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th October 2022 5:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
imperfections
,
52wc-2022-w41
JackieR
ace
But beautiful colour!!
October 13th, 2022
Nova
ace
Lovely colour and dof Peter. :D
October 13th, 2022
