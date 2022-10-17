Previous
Jo by pcoulson
A candid shot of Jo a lady I met on my photo walk, Jo is recoverying from a hip replacement this summer, she walks to aid recovery rests along the way and sketches what is infront of her, I stopped to chat and wished her well:)
17th October 2022

Peter

@pcoulson
