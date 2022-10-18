Previous
Over the Farm by pcoulson
Photo 1622

Over the Farm

Another entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Panarama"
the view over the back fields to the village of Wyke in the distance
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

