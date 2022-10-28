Previous
Next
Granddaughter by pcoulson
Photo 1632

Granddaughter

School half term holiday so on grandchildren duty today took the opportunity to practice my relaxed pose portrait's
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely portrait of her
October 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise