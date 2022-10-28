Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1632
Granddaughter
School half term holiday so on grandchildren duty today took the opportunity to practice my relaxed pose portrait's
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3303
photos
93
followers
16
following
447% complete
View this month »
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
28th October 2022 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
granddaughter
Dawn
ace
A lovely portrait of her
October 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close