Photo 1642
Bowden Cornish Lily
Another wet day another wet flower in our garden
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3313
photos
92
followers
16
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
7th November 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
rain
lily
bowden cornish lily
Babs
ace
Poor flowers seem to be getting quite a soaking.
November 7th, 2022
