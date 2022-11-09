Previous
John

Another image from Tuesdays studio night at the camera club
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Peter

Peter
Heather ace
Great lighting with this portrait, Peter! And the b&w makes the shot quite dramatic! Fav
November 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely low-key portrait, well done. fav.
November 9th, 2022  
Frank
Great lighting in this shot. Fav.
November 9th, 2022  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Many thanks for both your great comment and Fav Heather as always its appreciated, it was good to sort the lights and pose the models just how I wanted:)
November 9th, 2022  
Peter ace
@onewing Thank you so much for your lovely comment and adding it as a Fav it’s appreciated Babs:)
November 9th, 2022  
Peter ace
@frankandrew Thank you Frank for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
November 9th, 2022  
