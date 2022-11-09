Sign up
Photo 1644
John
Another image from Tuesdays studio night at the camera club
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
6
3
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th November 2022 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
Heather
ace
Great lighting with this portrait, Peter! And the b&w makes the shot quite dramatic! Fav
November 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely low-key portrait, well done. fav.
November 9th, 2022
Frank
Great lighting in this shot. Fav.
November 9th, 2022
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Many thanks for both your great comment and Fav Heather as always its appreciated, it was good to sort the lights and pose the models just how I wanted:)
November 9th, 2022
Peter
ace
@onewing
Thank you so much for your lovely comment and adding it as a Fav it’s appreciated Babs:)
November 9th, 2022
Peter
ace
@frankandrew
Thank you Frank for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
November 9th, 2022
