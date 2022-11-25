Previous
Rainbow by pcoulson
Photo 1660

Rainbow

Collected my grandson from school today in the pouring rain got him home and he noticed the rainbow, you can see we still have lots of colours in the trees
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Peter

Judith Johnson
Beautiful
November 25th, 2022  
Heather ace
Such a beautiful scene, even without the rainbow- lovely light and colours! But that rainbow is a big bonus! Fav (and congrats to your grandson for his great sighting!)
November 25th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
It's even a double rainbow!
November 25th, 2022  
Heather ace
@ingrid01 Oh yes!
November 25th, 2022  
