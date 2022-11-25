Sign up
Photo 1660
Rainbow
Collected my grandson from school today in the pouring rain got him home and he noticed the rainbow, you can see we still have lots of colours in the trees
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
4
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3331
photos
91
followers
16
following
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
25th November 2022 3:18pm
Tags
trees
,
rainbow
Judith Johnson
Beautiful
November 25th, 2022
Heather
ace
Such a beautiful scene, even without the rainbow- lovely light and colours! But that rainbow is a big bonus! Fav (and congrats to your grandson for his great sighting!)
November 25th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
It's even a double rainbow!
November 25th, 2022
Heather
ace
@ingrid01
Oh yes!
November 25th, 2022
