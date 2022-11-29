Previous
Robin returned by pcoulson
Robin returned

The little Robin returned to the garden this morning.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Babs
He obviously wanted to appear on 365 again, ha ha.
November 29th, 2022  
Peter
@onewing Thank you for that Babs, he was watching me racking up the leaves, then he was in among the them pecking about:)
November 29th, 2022  
Linda
Lovely shot of this sweet bird!
November 29th, 2022  
Annie-Sue
look at his little toes!
November 29th, 2022  
