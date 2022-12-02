Sign up
Photo 1667
Distance Marker
This is located on the Leeds road in Hipperholme with Leeds to the east and Halifax to the west, this sign is over 120 year old
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
0
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
Tags
road
,
sign
Heather
ace
Wow! Amazing that they are still there! They look well maintained too!
December 2nd, 2022
