Distance Marker by pcoulson
Distance Marker

This is located on the Leeds road in Hipperholme with Leeds to the east and Halifax to the west, this sign is over 120 year old
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Heather ace
Wow! Amazing that they are still there! They look well maintained too!
December 2nd, 2022  
