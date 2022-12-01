Previous
M62 Motorway by pcoulson
M62 Motorway

I walked over a misty M62 motorway on my walk this morning, on the right is the Scammonden Reservoir still very low but filling slowly.
1st December 2022

Peter

Diana
Lovely capture of this misty landscape.
December 1st, 2022  
