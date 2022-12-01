Sign up
Photo 1666
M62 Motorway
I walked over a misty M62 motorway on my walk this morning, on the right is the Scammonden Reservoir still very low but filling slowly.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
landscape
reservoir
motorway
m62
scammonden
Diana
Lovely capture of this misty landscape.
December 1st, 2022
