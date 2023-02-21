Sign up
Photo 1748
Hiking Chair
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Chair"
this is my light weight hiking/photography/ motor racing chair only weighs 1kg fits in a 300mm long bag in my rucksack, very comfortable it is to.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
5
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3419
photos
89
followers
16
following
478% complete
View this month »
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
21st February 2023 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
52wc-2023-w8
Diana
ace
That is quite something to have, very useful for sure.
February 21st, 2023
JackieR
ace
What an interesting contraption!!
February 21st, 2023
Peter
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana I only purchased it last year but it’s had some use, it’s very handy:)
February 21st, 2023
Peter
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you Jackie, this is the second one of these the other wore out, it’s so much better than sitting on damp or dirty ground taking photographs :)
February 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Very nice and lightweight!
February 21st, 2023
