Hiking Chair by pcoulson
Hiking Chair

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Chair"
this is my light weight hiking/photography/ motor racing chair only weighs 1kg fits in a 300mm long bag in my rucksack, very comfortable it is to.
21st February 2023

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Diana
That is quite something to have, very useful for sure.
February 21st, 2023  
JackieR
What an interesting contraption!!
February 21st, 2023  
Peter
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana I only purchased it last year but it’s had some use, it’s very handy:)
February 21st, 2023  
Peter
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you Jackie, this is the second one of these the other wore out, it’s so much better than sitting on damp or dirty ground taking photographs :)
February 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Very nice and lightweight!
February 21st, 2023  
