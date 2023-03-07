Sign up
Photo 1762
Red Jacket
The view across the farm to Wyke village on a cold grey morning
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3433
photos
90
followers
16
following
482% complete
View this month »
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
7th March 2023 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wyke
,
lanscape.
Annie-Sue
ace
that's a lot of smoke
March 7th, 2023
