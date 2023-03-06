Sign up
Photo 1761
Old and New
Lightcliffe Cricket Club are having a new Pavillion built, they say it will be ready for this seasons games I'm not so sure:)
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
5
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3432
photos
90
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
6th March 2023 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
cricket
,
lightcliffe
Heather
ace
A great shot, Peter, to capture the old and new together. I like the red and green contrast with the two buildings, too!
March 6th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
practically finished! Lots of air conditioning!!
March 6th, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you so much for your comment and Fav Heather, thought I would get a shot whilst they are both standing:)
March 6th, 2023
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment, suspect it will be clad and glassed befor long, they have just started tiling the the roof:)
March 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ah you never know. Looks like it will be much bigger than the original one.
March 6th, 2023
