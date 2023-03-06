Previous
Old and New by pcoulson
Old and New

Lightcliffe Cricket Club are having a new Pavillion built, they say it will be ready for this seasons games I'm not so sure:)
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A great shot, Peter, to capture the old and new together. I like the red and green contrast with the two buildings, too!
March 6th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
practically finished! Lots of air conditioning!!
March 6th, 2023  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you so much for your comment and Fav Heather, thought I would get a shot whilst they are both standing:)
March 6th, 2023  
Peter ace
@anniesue Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment, suspect it will be clad and glassed befor long, they have just started tiling the the roof:)
March 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah you never know. Looks like it will be much bigger than the original one.
March 6th, 2023  
