Stranger No73 by pcoulson
Stranger No73

I met Carol last Sunday out on a woodland trail, we had a quick chat, it all started when I said I didn't expect to see riders on the trail today, she ask what I was after photographing, I said birds the feathered variety, she laught and said both her and her friend were birds and were much more fun than the feathered kind, well things went from bad to worse, she told me her name were she lived plus her email address so I could send a copy of the photograph, I bid them goodbye and made a quick exit, lol:)
JackieR ace
What a great portrait, she's very trusting.
March 12th, 2023  
