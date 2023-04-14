Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1800
I'm Fed Up
Noticed this little boys face at the window and waited for someone to leave the fish and chip restaurant to add interest to the image.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
2
4
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3471
photos
89
followers
15
following
493% complete
View this month »
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th April 2023 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
york
JackieR
ace
An immediate and wonderful fav
April 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful candid!
April 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
