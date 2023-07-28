Sign up
Photo 1904
Jeremy's Bar
Refections taken out side Jeremy's Bar on one of the windows my effort for this weeks capture 52 2 Reflections"
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
reflections
52wc-2023-w30
Corinne C
ace
A great reflection
July 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
July 29th, 2023
