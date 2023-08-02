Previous
Fluffy by pcoulson
Photo 1909

Fluffy

Another entry in Capture 52 challange "old"
this is Fluffy the Koala brought back from Australia and given to my wife by an uncle serving in the Royal Navy, insert Jenny aged 3 years holding fuffy.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kim Capson ace
Aw, such a beautiful memory!
August 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A wonderful memory
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise