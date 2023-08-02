Sign up
Photo 1909
Fluffy
Another entry in Capture 52 challange "old"
this is Fluffy the Koala brought back from Australia and given to my wife by an uncle serving in the Royal Navy, insert Jenny aged 3 years holding fuffy.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
old
,
fluffy
,
koala
,
52wc-2023-w31
Kim Capson
ace
Aw, such a beautiful memory!
August 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful memory
August 2nd, 2023
