Friday Practice by pcoulson
Photo 1911

Friday Practice

MotoGP Friday free practice at the British round of MotoGP at Donington Park, no wifi in the campsite so could not post images until today
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Peter

@pcoulson
Photo Details

A great action shot, Peter! I like how the three of them are spaced evenly apart (not planned by anyone, I'm sure)
August 7th, 2023  
A fabulous action shot
August 7th, 2023  
