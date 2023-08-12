Previous
Red Rose by pcoulson
Photo 1917

Red Rose

One of our roses out in the garden
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning!
August 12th, 2023  
Peter ace
@busylady Thank you Judith for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated, it smells lovely to:)
August 12th, 2023  
Heather ace
A gorgeous shot, Peter! Super colour capture (I find reds challenging) and such lovely green bokeh! Fav!
August 12th, 2023  
