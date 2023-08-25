Sign up
Previous
Photo 1930
On the walk
Captured on my walk today, left:- Speckled Wood Butterfly, centre:- Red-Veined Darter, right:- Tatty Red Admiral Butterfly
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
5
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3613
photos
82
followers
17
following
9
5
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
25th August 2023 3:02pm
Tags
butterfly
,
drter
Dawn
ace
A fabulous selection
August 25th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely photo
August 25th, 2023
Peter
ace
@Dawn
Many thanks for your great comment Dawn:)
August 25th, 2023
Peter
ace
@jeremyccc
Thank you Jeremy so much to capture on a walk this time of year:)
August 25th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
nice sights :-)
August 25th, 2023
