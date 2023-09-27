Sign up
Photo 1963
Seeking out Pollen
Even with this flower fading there was pollen to be found for this little Bee
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
27th September 2023 12:49pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
Corinne C
ace
Lovely, the elegant bee and the faded beauty.
September 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
Yes, it's getting right in there! Great focus and lovely dof! There are still some crisp white petals too! Fav
September 27th, 2023
