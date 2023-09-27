Previous
Seeking out Pollen by pcoulson
Photo 1963

Seeking out Pollen

Even with this flower fading there was pollen to be found for this little Bee
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Peter

@pcoulson
Corinne C ace
Lovely, the elegant bee and the faded beauty.
September 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
Yes, it's getting right in there! Great focus and lovely dof! There are still some crisp white petals too! Fav
September 27th, 2023  
