Photo 2002
Changing Colours
Leave changing colours on the hillside photograph taken in the rain
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3685
photos
83
followers
17
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
5th November 2023 10:49am
Tags
leaves
,
rain
,
autumn
Lesley
ace
Beautiful scene
November 5th, 2023
John
ace
Well done! The greens seem almost pastel! Lovely autumn scene!
November 5th, 2023
