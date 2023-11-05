Previous
Changing Colours by pcoulson
Photo 2002

Changing Colours

Leave changing colours on the hillside photograph taken in the rain
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lesley
Beautiful scene
November 5th, 2023  
John
Well done! The greens seem almost pastel! Lovely autumn scene!
November 5th, 2023  
