Previous
Photo 2036
On the Writing Desk
No time for photographs heavy rain and high winds all day so had to find something indoors, low light so needed my tripod for a long exposure to eliminate the shadows.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2036
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
9th December 2023 5:09pm
Tags
still life
,
tabletop
,
52wc-2023-w49
John Falconer
ace
I like what’s in the bowl. Nice shot.
December 10th, 2023
Peter
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you John for your comment, in the bowl Quality street chocolate sweets (lolly’s in Oz)
December 10th, 2023
