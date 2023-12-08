Sign up
Previous
Photo 2035
Brearley Lane Bridge
Brearley Lane bridge over the Rochdale Canal
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
2
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3718
photos
82
followers
17
following
557% complete
View this month »
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th December 2023 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
rochdale canal
,
brearley
Hazel
ace
That looks an interesting bridge Peter.
December 8th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely reflections.
December 8th, 2023
