Previous
Full Time Feeding by pcoulson
Photo 2200

Full Time Feeding

Two very demanding young Blue Tits being fed by male and female Blue Tits
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Perfect timing, Peter! And a great shot with your focus and dof! (I really like how the birds stand out so well with nothing to interfere with our viewing) Fav
May 30th, 2024  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you so much for your lovely comment and Fav Heather as always its appreciated, I will be taking Ethan on a photo walk in a wood tomorrow its half term break this week:)
May 30th, 2024  
Heather ace
@pcoulson Oh that's great, Peter! I love how you and Ethan go on photo shoots together. Have a great time!
May 30th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such a wonderful capture of this little family.
May 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful birds… so nice to see how they feed the young.
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise