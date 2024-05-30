Sign up
Previous
Photo 2200
Full Time Feeding
Two very demanding young Blue Tits being fed by male and female Blue Tits
30th May 2024
30th May 24
5
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3887
photos
85
followers
16
following
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
30th May 2024 10:39am
Public
Flashback
View
bird
,
blue tits
Heather
ace
Perfect timing, Peter! And a great shot with your focus and dof! (I really like how the birds stand out so well with nothing to interfere with our viewing) Fav
May 30th, 2024
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you so much for your lovely comment and Fav Heather as always its appreciated, I will be taking Ethan on a photo walk in a wood tomorrow its half term break this week:)
May 30th, 2024
Heather
ace
@pcoulson
Oh that's great, Peter! I love how you and Ethan go on photo shoots together. Have a great time!
May 30th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Such a wonderful capture of this little family.
May 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful birds… so nice to see how they feed the young.
May 30th, 2024
