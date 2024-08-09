Sign up
Previous
Photo 2271
Flour Graders
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Minimalism" for the curius see this link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGdXVji0ssI
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3961
photos
85
followers
16
following
13
1
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
9th August 2024 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w32
Dorothy
ace
Cute
August 9th, 2024
