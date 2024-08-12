Previous
Derwent Water by pcoulson
Derwent Water

Dewent Water in the English Lake District staying here all week struggling with the internet but will post when I can.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Peter

Annie-Sue ace
A gorgeous day today!
August 12th, 2024  
