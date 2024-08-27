Previous
Produce Image by pcoulson
Photo 2289

Produce Image

My effort for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Product Photography" produce a product image suitable for use in a magazine
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Very well done - I absolutely believe the Coul-sonic is the perfect tool for the job!
August 27th, 2024  
Peter ace
@anniesue absolutely thank you Annie-Sue for your lovely comment:)
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise