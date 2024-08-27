Sign up
Previous
Photo 2289
Produce Image
My effort for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Product Photography" produce a product image suitable for use in a magazine
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3980
photos
86
followers
16
following
627% complete
Tags
product
,
52wc-2024-w35
Annie-Sue
ace
Very well done - I absolutely believe the Coul-sonic is the perfect tool for the job!
August 27th, 2024
Peter
ace
@anniesue
absolutely thank you Annie-Sue for your lovely comment:)
August 27th, 2024
