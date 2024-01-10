Next
DAY 10, 2024 by pdahmzen
DAY 10, 2024

How can I forget that the last time I talked to you, albeit only online, was while standing at this window? And they say, no quick fix for a heart shattered by loss, eh?
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Pdah Mzen

@pdahmzen
