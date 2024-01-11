Next
Day 11, 2024 by pdahmzen
Day 11, 2024

Dear Awak, even though you didn't make it to the end of my story, I'll always have the corner folded down on your page because it was one of my favorites.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Pdah Mzen

@pdahmzen
