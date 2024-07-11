Previous
Hurricane Beryl by pdulis
Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near the coastal town of Matagorda in Texas on Monday, yesterday we got the outer perimeter effect in Toronto. Today the skies are starting to open up again - just in time for the weekend :)
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Awesome capture from that pov.
July 12th, 2024  
